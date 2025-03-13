EDWARDSVILLE - Candidates for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education introduced themselves to the community at a recent candidates forum.

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, candidates and community members gathered at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville for the forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP. There are nine candidates competing for four seats.

Sara Bauer, Matthew Breihan and William Duffy were unable to attend the forum. The remaining candidates — Alma Carver, Joshua Arnold, Terri Dalla Riva, Scott Ahart, Patricia Lowe and Jacob Goebel — shared their platforms and answered questions about board policies, bond projects, bullying and other topics.

Terri Dalla Riva has served on the school board for 10 years. During her tenure, she said the school board has prioritized students’ mental health, created professional learning communities for teachers, and developed a long-term strategic plan. She added that she has advocated for fiscal responsibility.

“I remain deeply committed to ensuring our schools are focused on student success and are responsibly funded. The wellbeing of our students, our teachers and our staff is at the heart of my commitment to education,” she said. “I have always said the most important work a board member does is to listen, so I’m here to listen to your questions and concerns as we come together to support our District #7 students and community.”

Joshua Arnold shared that this is his first time running for a school board seat. He served in the U.S. Army and currently works at Boeing. He is an elected representative of the St. Louis Labor Council and the recording secretary of the Political Action Committee for District 837.

“Wherever I’ve gone, I’ve always been politically active and tried to serve my community,” he said. “I’m turning over a new leaf and running for school board because I think that it’s a place where I can make a difference and affect positive outcomes for our community.”

Alma Carver graduated from District #7 and is now a first-time candidate for the school board. She works as an attorney and shared that she “very intentionally” chose to move back to the Edwardsville area because she loves the community and the district.

“I’m a willing listener and an eager learner,” she said. “Ultimately, I believe that all children are deserving of a high-quality education, and our community is deserving of a strong district to continue to attract new families and to attract alumni back. Our teachers, staff, parents and community deserve a board that is not only willing to engage with them but seeks out opportunities to do so.”

Scott Ahart currently serves on the District #7 school board after filling a vacated seat in 2023. He attended Edwardsville schools. He noted that he is concerned about money allocation and budgeting and will advocate for responsible spending.

“I like what I’m doing. I like the involvement with the community that we have,” he said. “I want to give back to the community that has helped to create the person I am…It’s important to me to make sure that we’re doing right by the community…It’s going to take the right people in the right positions to know how to progress this school district forward, and I’d like to be one of those people making the decision.”

Patricia Lowe has lived in Edwardsville since 1994 and her children attended District #7 schools. She works as a nurse. She noted that she wants to see more collaboration between the schools and the community, and she plans to advocate for more open communication.

“I care deeply about our children’s education and their future. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that a strong and supportive educational environment can have on our children,” she said. “I want to ensure that every student receives the quality education they deserve, regardless of their background or circumstances. I envision a school system that not only prioritizes academic excellence, but also promotes love, inclusivity, creativity and emotional wellbeing.”

Jacob Goebel is a lifelong District #7 resident with two children in the district. He currently serves on the Steering Committee. He said it was his idea to bring District #7 to community events to connect with students and parents. He noted that he wants to see more vocational opportunities for students as well as continued dual-credit opportunities for college-bound students.

“The people definitely need to drive this community and drive this district so we do cater to the needs of the children in the district,” he said. “Make sure they’re getting the education for them, everything they need to help them learn and grow, to give them a head start.”

Throughout the forum, candidates discussed the relationship between the board and the superintendent, their views on current spending, and measures they’d take to protect students from bullying. The consolidated election is scheduled for April 1, 2025.

