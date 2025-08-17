EDWARDSVILLE — The 15th Edwardsville Rotary Criterium bike race took place Saturday in Downtown Edwardsville, drawing large crowds despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Race director Brian Mulhall described the event as “another fantastic event,” noting the unique character of each year’s race.

The competition featured reigning national champion Lucas Bourgoyne, 24, who Mulhall said “absolutely loved the race course and the energy of the huge crowd” and is expected to return.

Local restaurant and bar owners, along with their employees, made extra efforts to keep attendees hydrated during the hot conditions, contributing to an enjoyable experience for fans.

Mulhall also praised the dedication of more than 100 volunteers and various Downtown Edwardsville businesses, whose efforts were critical to the event’s success.

“Even with the oppressive heat and humidity, they performed flawlessly,” he said. “I have many positive comments from race officials and spectators complimenting us on this. I look forward to bringing another great event to the starting line in 2026."

