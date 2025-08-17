Volunteers, bars and restaurants were keys to making this year's Rotary Criterium event such a success once again. (Photos by Dan Brannan).EDWARDSVILLE — The 15th Edwardsville Rotary Criterium bike race took place Saturday in Downtown Edwardsville, drawing large crowds despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Race director Brian Mulhall described the event as “another fantastic event,” noting the unique character of each year’s race.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The competition featured reigning national champion Lucas Bourgoyne, 24, who Mulhall said “absolutely loved the race course and the energy of the huge crowd” and is expected to return.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local restaurant and bar owners, along with their employees, made extra efforts to keep attendees hydrated during the hot conditions, contributing to an enjoyable experience for fans.

Mulhall also praised the dedication of more than 100 volunteers and various Downtown Edwardsville businesses, whose efforts were critical to the event’s success.

“Even with the oppressive heat and humidity, they performed flawlessly,” he said. “I have many positive comments from race officials and spectators complimenting us on this. I look forward to bringing another great event to the starting line in 2026."

More like this:

SIUE Alumna/East St. Louis Native Tiffany B. Lee Highlights Race Riots As Nationwide Terrorism
Jul 31, 2025
SIUE Hosts Welcome Week Celebration for New Cougars, Class of 2029
6 days ago
This Weekend in History on August 16 and 17: 2008 Beijing Olympics in Full Swing
Yesterday
St. Louis Regional Airport to Host Air Race Classic
Jun 30, 2025
Two Upcoming Events Invite Paddlers to Enjoy the Mississippi River
Jul 24, 2025

 