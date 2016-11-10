Edwardsville Rotary Club donates books to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club collected 134 new and gently used books for the children and families of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, located at 710 North Main in Edwardsville. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Joining Head Start Center Director Kelly Barrett are Edwardsville Rotarians Brian Pezza (left) and Abel Anderson (right). Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending