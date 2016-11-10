Edwardsville Rotary Club donates books to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services
November 10, 2016 12:59 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club collected 134 new and gently used books for the children and families of the Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, located at 710 North Main in Edwardsville.
Joining Head Start Center Director Kelly Barrett are Edwardsville Rotarians Brian Pezza (left) and Abel Anderson (right).