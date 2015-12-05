EDWARDSVILLE - In Edwardsville’s first five games, the team has shown a balance in scoring and that it has a strong team inside and defensively. All those qualities result in a team winning basketball games.

A.J. Epenesa, Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen had 14 points each as Edwardsville opened its Southwestern Conference account this season with a 61-37 win over Collinsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym Friday night.

The Tigers stormed out to a 17-7 lead at quarter time and went into the locker room up 25-9 at the half; they were never seriously threatened.

Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said he thought it was a strong game defensively for his team and he praised three players – Chrys Colley, Caleb Strohmeier and Sammy Green limiting Collinsville shooting opportunities.

“I thought we did a good job defensively of not giving them the wide-open shots,” Waldo said. “I thought our spacing was good on offense and we passed the ball well. I think our guys did a good job of getting ready for the game and did a good job of getting open.

“Playing with a lead is always better. We were ahead and thought that was the best course because we were in foul trouble. I thought we did a good job of executing and spacing in our delay game."

Sammy Green added 12 points for the Tigers (3-2 overall, 1-0 SWC); the Kahoks (2-2 overall, 0-1 SWC) were led by Chandler Buehne's 10 points. Green continues to be a sparkplug for the Tigers, hitting multiple three-pointers with nothing but net.

The Tigers led 6-0 in the first quarter and 17-7 at the half. Edwardsville was ahead 25-9 at halftime and 55-21 at the end of three quarters. In the third quarter, Collinsville crept to within 38-21, but then the Tigers pulled away. Each team scored 16 points in the final frame for the final of 61-37.

Strohmeirer had five points for the Tigers. Zach Flora and Jake Hall had seven points apiece for Collinsville; Tommy Maden had six points. Edwardsville was 21 of 42 from the field.

Collinsville coach Darin Lee said his team had trouble around the glass and getting anything around the bucket.

“We knew they were good in the three-point range coming in,” Lee said. “We couldn’t get shots in the first quarter and couldn’t get them down. I think we rushed a few shots early. Our guys can make shots. We are not a very good defensive team yet. We don’t have a lot of size out there. They (Edwardsville) have some big fellows.

“I think they are the most talented team in the Metro East and if they want to stand and hold the ball they can. If they want to waste the clock they can.”

Lee said he is hopeful one day Illinois will institute a shot clock for high school basketball.

“I think we need a shot clock in our state,” he said. “They play with a shot clock at all levels.”

