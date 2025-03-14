EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School softball team returns a great mixture of both youth and experience as the Tigers are now underway in preseason preparations for the 2025 season, which begins March 18, 2025, at home against Freeburg.

The Tigers lose graduated seniors Grace Blakemore, Jillian Hawkes, Jillian Lane, and Reese McNamara from last year's 23-9 team, who lost to Belleville West in the IHSA Class 4A regionals last year at West, but return much of the core of last year's roster. Preseason has gone very well for the Tigers thus far, and the glorious weather the last few days has helped tremendously.

"It's awesome to be outside," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, "The girls are excited to play, and while you always want more time to practice, we're excited to get to next week to play a game."

That opener is against the Midgets at the District 7 Sports Complex, and it's something Happe is looking forward to.

"Freeburg is always a traditionally really good team," Happe said. "We've got a tough schedule this year, like always. So, we're looking to get challenged, and get ready for the postseason."

The strength of the Tigers will be a great combination of youth and experience, a combination which will make the team a very dangerous one to play against.

"I think we're going to be a mix," Happe said. "I think we're going to be really well-rounded. We've got great pitching coming back, we've got some kids who got some time, and some kids who are hungry. So hopefully, we're dangerous on all aspects."

The pitching staff will be headed by senior Riley Nelson. who was last year's ace, going 18-9 with an ERA of 1.62. striking out 173 batters, and threw 18 complete games in 25 starts last season.

"Riley Nelson, coming back, obviously was our workhorse last year," Happe said, "Looking to be our number one."

Carlie Jones is also expected to see time inside the circle, and has looked good in the preseason workouts, which gives the Tigers plenty of options. The rest of the team will have plenty of veterans that will give the Tigers plenty of punch.

"The rest of the ball club, all around, we're young, but old," Happe said. "They've all got a lot of experience. So, a lot of competition each and every day for spots, which is good. But we're going to have a lot of kids step up this year, so that's exciting."

The returnees include junior Remi Werden, sophomore Maksine Straub, juniors Lily Stone. Audrey De La Torre Cruz, and Grace Oertle, sophomore Sophie Antonini and Brooke Burris, junior Amelia Wilfong, senior Madi Kolakowski, junior Marissa Wiley, and senior Maddy Aldrich.

"Lots of kids that can step into those positions," Happe said. "We're hoping to put together a tough team."

The schedule is the usual tough one, and that's not including the Southwestern Conference. Calhoun, Piasa Southwestern, Gillespie, Freeburg are among the non-conference opponents, along with a tournament in Indiana, where the Tigers will play against powers from Indiana and Kentucky, a tournament in Pontiac, where Edwardsville will play against Lemont and St. Charles North, as well as a visit from Chicagoland power Plainfield North.

"Lots of tough stuff coming up," Happe said.

Needless to say, Happe is all ready to get the season underway, and compete.

"We can't wait to see the girls go out there and compete," Happe said. "So, it should be fun."

