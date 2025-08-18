EDWARDSVILLE – A resurfacing project along an approximately half-mile section of Esic Drive and several nearby streets will get underway on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. No road closure is planned as part of the project, but drivers could experience intermittent delays while the work is ongoing.

The improvement project is planned for the northern section of Esic Drive, between University Drive and Illinois Route 157. Other nearby roads that also will be resurfaced include Lancashire Drive, Cheshire Court, Wiltshire Court and Durham Court.

Article continues after sponsor message

Milling of the existing surface of Esic and the other roads is expected to happen on Monday and Tuesday, August 18-19. No substantial road operations are planned for Wednesday, August 20, which is the first half-day of school for the Edwardsville School District. The school’s bus transportation providers have been notified of the upcoming roadwork.

Resurfacing is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday, August 21-22. During the project, flagging crews will be on site to direct traffic through the impacted areas. Drivers are asked to be alert and cautious while traveling through the work zone. Residents on Lancashire Drive, Cheshire Court, Wiltshire Court and Durham Court will be notified of any lane or access restrictions ahead of the work.

The City hired Charles E. Mahoney Co. of Alton to complete the improvements. The approximately $654,000 project is being paid for with federal Surface Transportation Project funding and the City’sCapital Improvement Project funding. Additional sidewalk, ramp and curb improvements also are being done as part of the work.

The City appreciates the cooperation and patience of all those affected by the work while this project is underway.

More like this: