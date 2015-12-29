EDWARDSVILLE – Christmas weekend's heavy rains caused a small leak in the roof of Lucco-Jackson Gym at Edwardsville High School, forcing Monday's scheduled games of the Edwardsville Girls Basketball Holiday Classic tournament to be moved to the Liberty Middle School gym.

Work crews repaired the leaks and Tuesday's games will be played at Lucco-Jackson as scheduled beginning at 10 a.m.

“The rain we had over the weekend caused some minor leaks onto the court,” said Edwardsville athletic director Brad Bevis. “We felt it would lead to an unsafe condition, so we moved the games to Liberty.

“It certainly was an unique weather situation; we have a good maintenance crew who can address situations like this, so we were able to make the repairs.”

Edwardsville's school system does have facilities that can host events such as the tournament, which Bevis felt was very fortunate. “The timing wasn't the greatest,” Bevis said, “but we're fortunate to have a unit that can make adjustments like this.”

