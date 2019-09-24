Edwardsville Recreation Supervisor Encourages Registration for Fall Sports Programs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Recreation Sports Supervisor Brenton Ward send out an announcement today about fall sports programs in the city. Register today for any of Edwardsville’s Fall Sports programs. For those who need something to do after work, consider joining our Men’s Adult Basketball League. For your children, consider placing your child in our 40th season of Youth Basketball (Grades 3rd-8th) with practices beginning in early November. Article continues after sponsor message Pricing and further information for all events can be found online via https://secure.rec1.com/IL/edwardsville-il/catalog. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending