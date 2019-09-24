Edwardsville Recreation Supervisor Encourages Registration for Fall Sports Programs
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Recreation Sports Supervisor Brenton Ward send out an announcement today about fall sports programs in the city.
Register today for any of Edwardsville’s Fall Sports programs. For those who need something to do after work, consider joining our Men’s Adult Basketball League. For your children, consider placing your child in our 40th season of Youth Basketball (Grades 3rd-8th) with practices beginning in early November.
Pricing and further information for all events can be found online via https://secure.rec1.com/IL/edwardsville-il/catalog.