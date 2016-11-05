OSWEGO - Edwardsville rallied from 14-10 down at halftime to eliminate previously undefeated Oswego 31-14 in an IHSA Class 8A second-round playoff game Saturday night.

The win sent the 10-1 Tigers into a quarterfinal game against Glen Ellyn Glenbard West next weekend. The Panthers were eliminated at 10-1.

Brendan Dickmann put Edwardsville in front with a 29-yard touchdown run with 8:33 left in the third term. Dayleon Harris and Chris McCartney also had second-half scores for EHS