EDWARDSVILLE - Sugarfire 618, St. Louis BBQ Society, and Global Brew Tap House Edwardsville are coming together to host the inaugural 'Que & Brew Festival.'

The event will run this weekend from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edwardsville City Park located at 101 S Buchanan St.

The event will host a pro series and backyard BBQ competition as well as a craft beer festival. There will be a wide variety of BBQ on offer and over 40 craft and domestic beers as well as craft cocktails.

There will also be live music on both days.

For more information including band lineups, beer selections, and BBQ competition schedules visit their website at www.edwqueandbrew.com.

