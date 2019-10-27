EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School football team learned their IHSA Class 8A playoff pairing on Saturday night, and the Tigers will be at home for their opener.

Edwardsville, who finished their regular season at 7-2, gained the number 16 overall seed and will host number 17 St. Charles East in their first round game at Tiger Stadium. The date and time will officially be announced Monday afternoon by the IHSA office.

The Saints also finished the regular season 7-2, 5-2 in their conference, while the Tigers were 4-1 in the Southwestern Conference. The winner will play against the winner of Joliet West and top-seeded Minooka in the second round.

The Tigers went to the quarterfinals in 2018, winning their first round game at Evanston 44-27, then defeating West Aurora at home in the second round 45-16 before losing in the quarterfinals at New Lenox Lincoln-Way East 50-14 to finish the season at 8-4.

It's the eighth consecutive playoff berth for Edwardsville, and the Tigers have advanced to the quarterfinals four consecutive years, going on to the semifinals in 2017 before losing to Wilmette Loyola Academy.

The championship game will be played Saturday, Nov. 30 at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.

