EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team continued to roll on Tuesday night, belting Granite City 74-24 to pull off its 19th consecutive win and move its overall record to 23-1 overall.

The Tigers are now 10-1 in the Southwestern Conference.

The Tigers had a balanced scoring attack with Criste’on Waters leading with 17 points, Makenzie Silvey, Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin followed with 13 points. Emma Daech had seven points and Annie Ellis and Jasmine Bishop had six and five points respectively.

Donyal Garrett led Granite City with 10 points, Addaya Moore added nine points.

Granite City falls to 7-16 with the loss. On Thursday, Edwardsville’s girls travel to East St. Louis for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.

Article continues after sponsor message

MONDAY NIGHT

EDWARDSVILLE 72, ST. JOSEPH'S 52: Kate Martin's 29-point night, which included 20 points in the first half, helped Edwardsville to a convincing 72-52 win over St. Joseph's Academy of St. Louis County on the road Monday evening.

The Tigers got out to a 15-7 lead at quarter time and held on to the lead the rest of the evening.

Rachel Pranger had 16 points for Edwardsville, with Makenzie Silvey adding 14 points. Karly McLaughlin led the Angels with 17 points, with Sophie Vogt adding 10 points and Alex Kerr nine.

Criste’on Waters had seven points and Aailyah Box added six points for Edwardsville.

More like this: