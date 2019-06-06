EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Works Department is analyzing the small sinkhole that developed recently in the Rotary Park playground. City officials want a more permanent solution to the problem, not a short-term fix.

The playground near Hadley Lane in Edwardsville is presently closed and the repairs are in the Public Works planning process. The repairs on the playground will be done soon, Edwardsville’s David Sirko, P.E., and assistant city engineer, said.

Sirko added: “We are currently developing plans for the remedy of the playground,” he said. “The playground is now closed and the surrounding area is down fenced off so no one able to get close.”

Sirko said the reason it is taking a while to fix the sinkhole is the city wants a long-term solution.

The assistant city engineer said a 48-inch metal pipe runs under the playground and that is not an ideal location for a storm sewer. He said the realignment of the storm sewer will be part of the plans so it is something easily accessed in the future.

