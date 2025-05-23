PHOTOS: Newly promoted Edwardsville Police Lieutenant Matthew Senci, new Police Sergeant Marcus Wagner, new Assistant Fire Chief Mark Mayfield and his father, new Fire Captain Jake Sweetman and family, new Fire Captain Jeremy Paschall and family.

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville saw some Police and Fire Department personnel promoted and police equipment purchases approved at the latest City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Within the Edwardsville Police Department, Marcus Wagner was promoted to the rank of sergeant, while Matthew Senci was promoted to lieutenant.

Fire Department promotions included new Fire Captains Jeremy Paschall and Jake Sweetman, as well as new Assistant Fire Chief Mark Mayfield.

“Having such a high-quality Police Department and Fire Department is a great source of pride – not only for myself, but for the aldermen,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We’re very grateful for the level of expertise and the sacrifice that you make.”

Later in the meeting, the City Council approved the purchase of a new police car and in-car cameras for the Police Department.

A new Ford Explorer will replace an older vehicle within the Police Department’s fleet. Aldermen approved a maximum budgeted amount of $56,412.44 for the squad car, which includes $10,275.44 to fully equip the vehicle for department use.

The department will also gain seven Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras with the City Council’s unanimous approval of $85,990.80 in capital equipment expenses for the new equipment.

“The City of Edwardsville believes it is in the best interest of our citizens and police officers to video record enforcement encounters,” according to Tuesday’s meeting documents. “The utilization of such cameras has proven to enhance trust between law enforcement and the public they serve.”

Not only are the department’s current in-car cameras “starting to experience failures,” they are also incompatible with officers’ worn body cameras. These new Axon in-car cameras would operate on the same system as the department’s Axon body cameras, allowing the same software to be used for downloading video and more.

The department plans to apply for a grant to cover the full cost of the cameras under an Illinois “camera grant program” through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

