EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville High School student died early July 5, 2025, in a utility terrain vehicle accident in Madison County, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP said the crash occurred at 4:22 a.m. on July 5 at Illinois State Route 157 and Maple Road in unincorporated Madison County.

This was the ISP report synopsis of what occurred: "A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 8 responded to the location above for the report of a single-vehicle UTV crash.

Brandon Brewer, 14, an upcoming sophomore at Edwardsville High School, has been identified as the victim in the fatal accident.

"Unit 1 (Polaris Razor UTV) was traveling westbound on Maple Road at the intersection of IL-157. Unit 1 lost control and overturned, ejecting all three occupants. One 14-year-old victim from Edwardsville was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries."

Edwardsville High School Principal Alex Fox confirmed Brewer was beginning to enter his sophomore year at EHS on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Edwardsville Principal Alex Fox had these comments about the student's loss: "It was a tragic loss, and the school community is mourning with the family and here to support the family as well as students and staff during these difficult times. It was a tragic accident; there are no words to express the loss."

"He was a great kid from a great family and just a good individual," closed Fox. "It is an all-around sad situation."

