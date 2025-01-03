EDWARDSVILLE - The City Of Edwardsville Public Works Department on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, reports it is actively monitoring the forecast ahead of the predicted winter storm.

"We are prepared and stocked with salt, trucks and other supplies as the first big snowstorm of the winter approaches," the Public Works Department said in a statement. "Our crews will be out salting and plowing as soon as possible as road conditions necessitate. For public safety, we’ll prioritize the City’s main roads to ensure our police and fire departments can safely respond and travel during emergency situations. Side streets, arterial and collector routes that serve higher traffic are the next priority, followed by subdivisions and residential areas."

The Public Works Department said if you can avoid or limit travel during this winter weather event, please do so.

"If you must be on the roads, please be patient, cautious and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others on the road. It’s especially important to give snow plows and salt trucks extra room to operate.

"We ask for your patience as our crews work to clear the streets as safely and quickly as possible. The rate of snowfall and type of precipitation will impact our progress. If it’s possible to utilize off-street parking, please do so as that will allow our trucks the best access to clear City streets.

"If you find yourself in an emergency situation, call 911. Please use the Police Department’s non-emergency number for all other public safety needs (those that do NOT require urgent intervention): 618-656-2131."

The Public Works Department also said:

"Thank you for your patience, understanding and assistance. We urge everyone to take precautions to stay safe as the impacts of this winter storm are felt.

"We did share some home heating precautions and fire safety tips on our Fire and Police Department Facebook pages on Thursday; you are welcome to use any of those, too. Other resources that can help people in advance of the storm’s arrival can be found at: www.ready.gov

"If anyone is in need of access to temporary warming centers, we are fortunate to have multiple organizations providing space in Edwardsville. Those sites -- and many others throughout the St. Louis region - are annually compiled as part of the United Way of Missouri/Southwest Illinois' "211" list of warming centers and shelters. The list can be found at: www.211helps.org/warming-sites/

"The 211 list includes the Edwardsville Public Library, both of the Edwardsville YMCA locations, the Main Street Community Center and the Overnight Warming Location. The hours and operating conditions for each site vary. (Holidays and inclement weather can impact availability; it’s strongly suggested to call in advance to confirm hours and availability for each location.) The lobby of our Public Safety Building at 333 S. Main Street also will be available."

Information on shelters and other resources also can be accessed by dialing 211 day or night.

