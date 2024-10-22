EDWARDSVILLE – Halloween is creeping up quickly in Edwardsville and there’s a fun holiday lineup, including the ever-popular downtown Halloween parade, City Parks & Recreation events and community trick-or-treating, through Thursday, October 31.

The City of Edwardsville has gathered details on what you need to know to safely enjoy the fun. The Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department will kick off the Halloween festivities early, with community events on Friday and Saturday, October 25-26. The R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive, will host a “Spooky Skate” night from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, October 25.

It will include an ice skating performance, costume contest, crafts and games, candy, photo opportunities and skating. Normal skate session fees apply.

On Saturday, October 26, the Parks & Recreation Department’s Halloween Party in the Park will feature a Community Candy Walk from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Halloween Costume Contest for multiple ages, pets and groups from noon to 1:30 p.m. Party in the Park activities take place in City Park, 101 S. Buchanan Street. That afternoon, downtown trick-or-treating will be offered by participating businesses on Main Street and Vandalia Street from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Community trick-or-treating is allowed on Wednesday, October 30, and Thursday, October 31, from noon to 9 p.m. Historically, trick-or-treating has taken place in Edwardsville on October 30 from about 5-8 p.m.

Please be alert and use caution whether you are driving or walking through neighborhoods, and only visit residences that have their porch or yard lights illuminated.

Article continues after sponsor message

The season’s premiere event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 31, when the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosts its long-running Halloween Parade in downtown Edwardsville. It will include scores of floats, bands, businesses, organizations and more; this year’s theme is “In My Favorite Era.”

The parade will follow its traditional route, kicking off in the Lincoln Middle School parking lot, heading north onto West Street and then east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street. The parade then will veer to the north on Main Street, and disband past the Wildey Theatre at High Street.

Affected roads will close to traffic about 6 p.m. the day of the parade, according to the Edwardsville Police Department. There will be no parking along the route beginning at 4:30 p.m., and any remaining vehicles will be subject to towing. Signs will be posted to remind drivers of the parking and traffic restrictions.

Detours also will be posted ahead of the closures. Drivers are advised to use Schwarz Street, Buchanan Street and Union Street to bypass the affected roads in and around downtown. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce includes a map of the parade route, suggested parking areas, bathroom availability and other essential information at: www.edglenchamber.com.

The Wildey Theatre lobby also will be open, with popcorn available while supplies last. Those who cannot attend can watch a livestream of the parade on the City’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thecityofedwardsville/

Police drones could be used at the parade for real-time monitoring of the event for participant safety.

More like this: