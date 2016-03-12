Edwardsville posts solid overall results in Tiger Indoor Invitational
SEE PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE TIGER INVITATIONAL BELOW:
ELSAH – Edwardsville's boys track and field team had a good day in their own Tiger Invitational Friday evening; the meet, the finale of the Tigers' indoor season, took play at Claxton Center on the Principia College campus.
Here's how the Tigers did individually on the evening; they were the only Riverbender-area team to take part in the event:
VARSITY
60 METERS: Kendell Davis, sixth – 7.12
200 METERS: Tristan Jones, eighth – 25.17
400 METERS: Xavier McKinney, 20th – 59.11; Collin Cox, 22nd – 1:01.74
800 METERS: Roland Prenzler, fourth – 2.11.24; Jacob Schoenthal, 11th – 2:17.74
1,600 METERS: Dan Powell, fifth – 4:53.39
3,200 METERS: Max Hartmann, third – 10:36.29
60 HURDLES: Travis Anderson – did not start
4X400 RELAY: Seventh place, 3:40.03
4X800 RELAY: Ninth place, 9:23.11
SHOT PUT: Desmond Chappell, second – 52-4; Bruce Wachowski, eighth - 47-4
HIGH JUMP: Justin White, third – 6-2; Kenneth Wright, no height
POLE VAULT: Blake Neville, seventh – 11-6
LONG JUMP: Devonte’ Tincher, third – 21-5.5
TRIPLE JUMP; Tariq Minor, fifth – 42-11.5; Joe King, 18th – 35-11
FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE
60 HURDLES: Matt Swanson, disqualified (false start)
4X200 RELAY: Sixth, 1:42.90
4X400 RELAY: Second, 3:45.91
4x800 RELAY: First, 8:34.84
SHOT PUT: Amari Brooks, second – 42-11; Cale Warrer, fifth – 39-3.5
Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.
