ELSAH – Edwardsville's boys track and field team had a good day in their own Tiger Invitational Friday evening; the meet, the finale of the Tigers' indoor season, took play at Claxton Center on the Principia College campus.

Here's how the Tigers did individually on the evening; they were the only Riverbender-area team to take part in the event:

VARSITY

60 METERS: Kendell Davis, sixth – 7.12

200 METERS: Tristan Jones, eighth – 25.17

400 METERS: Xavier McKinney, 20th – 59.11; Collin Cox, 22nd – 1:01.74

800 METERS: Roland Prenzler, fourth – 2.11.24; Jacob Schoenthal, 11th – 2:17.74

1,600 METERS: Dan Powell, fifth – 4:53.39

3,200 METERS: Max Hartmann, third – 10:36.29

60 HURDLES: Travis Anderson – did not start

4X400 RELAY: Seventh place, 3:40.03

4X800 RELAY: Ninth place, 9:23.11

SHOT PUT: Desmond Chappell, second – 52-4; Bruce Wachowski, eighth - 47-4

HIGH JUMP: Justin White, third – 6-2; Kenneth Wright, no height

POLE VAULT: Blake Neville, seventh – 11-6

LONG JUMP: Devonte’ Tincher, third – 21-5.5

TRIPLE JUMP; Tariq Minor, fifth – 42-11.5; Joe King, 18th – 35-11

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE

60 HURDLES: Matt Swanson, disqualified (false start)

4X200 RELAY: Sixth, 1:42.90

4X400 RELAY: Second, 3:45.91

4x800 RELAY: First, 8:34.84

SHOT PUT: Amari Brooks, second – 42-11; Cale Warrer, fifth – 39-3.5

