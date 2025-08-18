EDWARDSVILLE — The 33rd annual Edwardsville D.A.R.E. Car-Truck-Motorcycle Show took place on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, bringing together vehicle enthusiasts and community members despite challenges posed by the extreme heat of 100-degree temperatures and technical difficulties.

Organizers of the event, held at a new location this year, expressed gratitude to participants, sponsors, volunteers and attendees who braved the weather to support the fundraiser for the local D.A.R.E. program.

The event showcased a variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and other multi-wheeled machines, drawing interest from both dedicated car enthusiasts and casual visitors.

Article continues after sponsor message

However, the combination of high heat and humidity led organizers to make the difficult decision to close the show earlier than planned.

Additionally, computer problems prevented the timely completion of judging, delaying the announcement of competition results. Organizers apologized for the shortcomings and acknowledged that the event did not meet their expectations.

“We sincerely apologize for that,” the Edwardsville Police said in a statement. “This is our annual fundraiser for our D.A.R.E. program and it’s a good time that we look forward to all year, so we work hard to make it the best it can be for everyone involved.”

Organizers pledged to review judging materials thoroughly and post results as soon as possible.

More like this: