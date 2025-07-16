EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department reported a recent increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area and urged residents to take precautions to protect their property.

The department advised vehicle owners to lock their cars both at home and in public places, especially when parked outside. They emphasized the importance of removing valuables such as purses, keys, firearms, and key fobs from vehicles to reduce the risk of theft.

Parking in well-lit, visible areas was also recommended, as was closing garage doors at night or when the vehicle cannot be monitored.

The police characterized vehicle break-ins as crimes of opportunity and encouraged the public to make it more difficult for thieves to target their vehicles.

“We’re here to help,” the department said, reminding residents to call 911 in emergencies or the non-emergency number at 618-656-2131 for situations requiring less urgent police response.

