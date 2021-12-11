Edwardsville Police: Use Caution With Some Traffic Lights Out, Power Lines Down
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department issued a warning of caution with a widespread power outage, downed lines, and many traffic stoplights out as of 1:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“Use caution when traveling in town,” the police said.
“Edwardsville Fire and other first responders are working a scene in the Gateway Commerce Center Drive, so please stay clear of that area.”
The Edwardsville Police said the annual “Shop With A Cop” set for Saturday morning at Target has been canceled but will be rescheduled at a later date.
Ameren Illinois is working to restore power in the Edwardsville area.
More like this: