EDWARDSVILLE - Lt. Chris Byrne announced today Edwardsville Police Department will participate in a national enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.

"While parties are an enjoyable part of the holiday season, we urge our community members to keep the merriment off the road," said Lt. Christopher Byrne. "If your celebration will involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up - it's the best defense against an impaired driver."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver last December.

Throughout the 2018 Christmas and New Year's holidays alone, there were 285 drunk-driving­ related fatalities - more than any other time that year.'

Keep these tips in mind to help ensure a safe and joyful holiday season:

Before you head to the party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If available, use your community's sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call your local police department at 656-2131 or 911.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help them get home safely.

Always buckle up!

The Illinois "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

