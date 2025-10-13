EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event Tuesday evening, Oct. 7, 2025, at City Park, aiming to strengthen community ties through collaboration and partnership.

The event featured participation from multiple local agencies, including the Edwardsville Fire Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, SIUE Police Department, and Illinois State Police Troop 8.

Residents gathered to enjoy free food, giveaways, activities, and services provided by a range of business and organization sponsors. Among the contributors were Prairie Farms Dairy, First Community Credit Union, Bank of Madison County, Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C., Nu Way, Cargill, and Edley's Bar-B-Que. Additional on-site participants included ADT, Chiro One, Clean Eatz, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Dieterich Bank, Dollar Tree, EHS Peer Influence Club, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Park North Golf Club, Team Wolfe, Texas Roadhouse, Glitter Faces, Gateway Bounce Houses, and the Magic of Joshua.

The Edwardsville Police Department expressed gratitude to the community and sponsors for their support and participation.