Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
Submitted by Edwardsville Police Department
October 7, 2022 3:48 PM October 7, 2022 5:01 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library.
If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131.
Those who contact the Edwardsville Police may remain anonymous if desired.