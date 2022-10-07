EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131.

Those who contact the Edwardsville Police may remain anonymous if desired.

 