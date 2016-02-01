EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are looking for a man who took two Wii U consoles valued at $299 each on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from the Kohl’s location at 2120 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Police received a call from the Kohl’s location at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 and immediately went out to the scene. The incident took place at 11:30 a.m. that day. Lt. Michael Fillback, a spokesperson for the department, said Edwardsville Police are seeking tips about a truck they believe used in the theft. Kohl’s staff watched the surveillance video and believes the pickup was what the suspect used to leave the store.

“It is a pickup truck and it is a distinct looking smaller pickup truck,” Fillback said. “We are hoping someone recognizes the truck and provides a tip about it.

According to the footage, the suspect is a white male, who was wearing a stocking cap, dark jacket, dark pants and boots. The suspect exited out the back of the store without paying for the games through an emergency exit.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are just hoping someone has information that helps identify the vehicle or the person involved,” Fillback said. “We want to question the owner of the vehicle to see if they had involvement or who will help us make the next step to identify the person who took the items out of the store.”

The truck used in the Kohl’s theft appears to be a silver or blue color. Anyone with any information should contact the Edwardsville Police immediately at 618-656-7552 to the anonymous tip-line or the general phone line at 618-656-2131.

More like this: