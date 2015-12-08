EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is requesting assistance in order to solve a serious hit-and-run crash investigation. On Friday, November 13, 2015 at approximately 5:17 a.m., officers from the Edwardsville Police Department responded to the 2400 block of S. State Rt. 157 in regard to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

On arrival officers located a male bicyclist lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was traveling to work at the time he was struck by an unknown vehicle and thrown to the pavement. The male was transported to an area hospital by the Edwardsville Fire Department and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital with severe injuries. Skid marks at the scene indicate that the bicyclist was several feet off the roadway when struck from behind by the suspect vehicle.

Several pieces of debris were located at the scene, which officers believe came from the vehicle which struck the cyclist. The continuing investigation has led officers to suspect some of the debris left at the scene may have come from a 1990s model Chrysler/Jeep Cherokee. Damage to the suspect vehicle should be located on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Brandon Whittaker at (618) 656-2131 or the Edwardsville Police Anonymous Tip Line at (618) 692-7552.

