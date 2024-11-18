EDWARDSVILLE – This Thanksgiving, the Edwardsville Police are joining the Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement agencies to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road and an increased risk of crashes,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and ensure that children are correctly secured in a safe seat. By buckling up and planning for a sober ride home, you help everyone enjoy a safe and happy holiday.” The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns emphasize safety education, strong laws and law enforcement’s commitment to saving lives.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Proper seatbelt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat-belt usage rate stands at 92.4%,

indicating that there is still room for improvement. If you’re celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Call a taxi, take mass transit, or use your favorite rideshare service.

Utilize your community’s designated driver program.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

