EDWARDSVILLE – As Halloween approaches, the Edwardsville Police Department is urging everyone to drive sober, buckle up, be alert for pedestrians and follow traffic laws.

With children and families out after dark for trick-or-treating and community events, officers will be stepping up enforcement to keep the streets safe. “Driving under the influence — whether from alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing drug — is dangerous and illegal,” said Lt. Matt Senci. “We encourage everyone to plan ahead. If you’ll be celebrating, line up a sober ride, use public transportation, or call a friend.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” campaigns, along with increased traffic enforcement, are funded by federal highway safety grants administered by IDOT. These efforts are supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state. The campaigns are reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” initiative spotlighting safe driving and highway safety across Illinois.

To help ensure a safe holiday, the Edwardsville Police Department offers these reminders:

Plan a safe way to get home before the festivities begin.

Use a designated driver, public transportation or a rideshare service.

Walking while impaired can also be risky; make sure someone sober can walk with you if needed.

Always wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call police when it is safe to do so.

If you see someone who is about to drive impaired, step in and help them find another way home.

More like this: