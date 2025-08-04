EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department recently concluded a targeted traffic safety campaign, "Speeding Catches Up With You," from July 8 to August 1.

This initiative aimed to reinforce the importance of safe driving habits and was part of a broader statewide effort. In collaboration with numerous law enforcement agencies, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Police, the campaign's primary goal was to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by speeding on our roads.

During this enforcement period, Edwardsville Police conducted 63 traffic stops, resulting in the following citations and arrests:

43 speeding citations

8 distracted driving citations

8 citations for other traffic violations

2 arrests for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

1 arrest for driving with a suspended or revoked license

“For everyone driving through Edwardsville, we cannot stress this enough: obey the speed limits and take your responsibility behind the wheel seriously," stated Lt. Matt Senci.

This campaign aligns with IDOT’s broader "It’s Not a Game" initiative, emphasizing that dangerous driving behaviors have serious consequences. This speed enforcement effort was funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.

