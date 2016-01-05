EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on January 3, 2016. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 30 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of December 18, 2015 to January 3, 2016, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 3 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 79 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Super Bowl Holiday period.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Michael Fillback at 618-656-2131

