EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fifth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 30th, 2017.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement details netted a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 42 other traffic violations. There was one alcohol related traffic accident during this period which resulted in no injuries.

During the enforcement period of May 15, 2017, to May 30, 2017, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of three Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 78 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period.

