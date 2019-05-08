SEE POLICE VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in the city in the early morning hours of May 8.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said vehicles in the Esic Subdivision of Edwardsville were targeted by individuals committing burglaries and thefts during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

"The suspects gained access to unlocked vehicles throughout the neighborhood and stole numerous items of value," he said. "Two vehicles, which had been left unlocked with keys inside, were also stolen. Video recordings obtained from homeowner surveillance systems captured images of two of the suspects. Videos and photos of the suspects will be provided to media outlets."

Keeven continued: "The Edwardsville Police Department staff is in need of your assistance to solve these crimes. If anyone recognizes the subjects in these videos/photos, it may help us solve this case. We ask you to contact Detective Sergeant Barry Jones at 618- 656-2131 with any information you believe may prove useful in identifying these thieves."

Keeven closed by saying: "The Edwardsville Police Department would like to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked when unoccupied and to ensure any valuables stored within a vehicle are secured out of sight."

