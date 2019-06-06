EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department participated in the annual Torch Run on Monday, June 3, to benefit one of their beloved charities - Special Olympics.

Edwardsville Police Department Major Mike Fillback said the Torch Run is an annual event that helps bring attention to Special Olympics and their athletes.

"Throughout the year, employees from the police department participate in several events that help raise money for Special Olympics," Fillback said. "In 2018, the Edwardsville Police Department raised over $20,000 that went to benefits Special Olympics here in Illinois. In 2019, employees from the department have participated in funding raising events with the hopes of topping last year's total."

A few Edwardsville Police fundraising events to come this year are listed below:

July 25, 2019 (11A - 2P)

Texas Roadhouse

6640 Edwardsville Crossing Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025

August 30 & 31, 2019

GYPSY - Live & Back (Concert to benefit to Special Olympics)

Wildey Theater

252 North Main Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

http://www.wildeytheatre.com/? nav=homeNEW

"Employees of the Edwardsville Police Department have been participating in the Torch Run for over twenty years," Major Fillback said. "We do so to bring attention to a great group of people and their families. Money raised goes towards providing these athletes with the opportunity to participate and train in events year-round that help them develop physically, demonstrate their courage, and grow as individuals with their friends and family."



