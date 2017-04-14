EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will be participating in ButterBurgers & Badges, a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Culver’s.

Local law enforcement will serve patrons and all the tips and a portion of the profits will go to Special Olympics Illinois.

Culver’s is located at 6724 Old Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Lt. Michael Fillback, a spokesperson for the Edwardsville Police, said the Special Olympics cause is something the officers have strong convictions about and each year they look forward to participating in events like this one. Edwardsville Police officers often are present at Special Olympics sports events to meet with the athletes and to present medals.