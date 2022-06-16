EDWARDSVILLE - Once again law enforcement officers have been recognized for their actions in saving a life. This time it was in Edwardsville at a recent City Council meeting.

Edwardsville Police Officers Wes Nolden and Keith Scruggs were presented with the Life-Saving Award at that meeting.

The Edwardsville Police Department said: "Both officers utilized their training to administer CPR and the AED to an unresponsive subject in cardiac arrest, which according to the Fire Department, played a vital role in preserving his life."

