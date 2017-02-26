

CARLYLE LAKE - Members and family of Edwardsville Police Department had a cold trip into the water of Carlyle Lake on Saturday, but they all felt it was worth it.

The police and family members were supporting one of their favorite causes - Special Olympics - in the fund-raising Polar Plunge effort.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback said the last several years the Edwardsville Police have done something like the Polar Plunge to collect funds to assist Special Olympics.

“There are several Polar Plunges throughout the state of Illinois,” Fillback said. “We have been participating for several years. We try to get people together to ask friends, families and businesses to donate to Special Olympics on our behalf to jump in the water in February for a minute.”

This year, a Doughnut Dash was added to the Polar Plunge.

Fillback said for the officers who participate in Special Olympics, it is quite meaningful.

“Whether it be at the area Special Olympics games, the swimming competition or whatever events it might be, the athletes and the families always appreciate what you are doing,” Fillback said. “The smiles on their faces let you know what you are doing is something good. It is genuine and if it doesn’t make you feel good, nothing will.”

Anyone wishing to donate, visit www.soill.org or contact Fillback at the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 692-7526.

