Edwardsville Police Officer Doug Renth Retires After 24 Years With Department
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today announced the retirement of Officer Doug Renth.
"Congratulations to Officer Doug Renth on his retirement from the Edwardsville Police Department after 24 years of service to the community of Edwardsville," the Edwardsville Police Department said in a statement. "During his career, Officer Renth served as a DARE Officer, School Resource Officer and Patrol Officer."
