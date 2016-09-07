Edwardsville Police net four DUI traffic arrests, 65 other violations in Labor Day enforcement period
EDWARDSVILLE – Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Patrol Division of the Edwardsville Police Department provided statistics for the Labor Day Special Enforcement Period Wednesday morning.
The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of four Driving Under The Influence traffic arrests and 65 other traffic violations, Kohlberg said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Thirty-one of the other traffic violations were for seat-belt violations during a seat-belt enforcement zone detail conducted during this period.
Thankfully, Kohlberg said there were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.
This was the eighth in a series of overtime enforcement periods that ran from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6.
The next enforcement period will be over the Halloween period, Kohlberg said.
More like this: