EDWARDSVILLE – Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Patrol Division of the Edwardsville Police Department provided statistics for the Labor Day Special Enforcement Period Wednesday morning.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of four Driving Under The Influence traffic arrests and 65 other traffic violations, Kohlberg said.

Thirty-one of the other traffic violations were for seat-belt violations during a seat-belt enforcement zone detail conducted during this period.

Thankfully, Kohlberg said there were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

This was the eighth in a series of overtime enforcement periods that ran from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6.

The next enforcement period will be over the Halloween period, Kohlberg said.

