EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police are proud to be one of over 200 law enforcement agencies across Illinois participating in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns this Labor Day. From Aug. 15 through the early morning hours of Sept. 2, officers will be out in force, focused on stopping impaired driving, enforcing seat belt laws, and reducing other dangerous driving behaviors.

“Driving under the influence — whether it is alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing drug — is not just risky, it’s illegal. We’ll be patrolling for impaired driving and seatbelt violations, because our goal is to protect the people of Edwardsville. We want our community to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and responsibly,” said Lt. Matt Senci.

This local effort is part of a larger statewide campaign supported by the Illinois Department of Transportation, which administers the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns with federal highway safety funds. The initiative is reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign running across radio, TV and digital platforms to highlight the deadly consequences of impaired driving.

