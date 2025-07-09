EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department participated in the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" safety campaign, focusing on impaired driving and other traffic violations.

During a six-hour enforcement detail, officers made one arrest for impaired driving. In addition to this, they conducted seven traffic stops for various violations, including speeding, distracted driving, and following too closely.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. These efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.

