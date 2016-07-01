EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department continues its series of special traffic enforcement period this weekend to July 5, 2016, in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

Edwardsville Lt. Michael Fillback said the police department is always concerned about drinking and driving violations, but especially so during the holidays because there are typically more parties and events happening. Usually, the holidays entail more drinking of alcohol he said.

The special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

Fillback encouraged people to think ahead when they are going to be consuming alcohol and either stay at the place they are visiting, appoint a designated driver or call a taxi, but don’t drink and drive.

“We don’t want to see any life changing events for both the person doing the drinking and person who possibly gets hit by the impaired driver as well as their families on both sides,” Fillback said. “These are tragedies that don’t have to happen. It just takes some planning ahead of time and we encourage people to do that. We want to remind drivers that there are officers working here and throughout the state focused on impaired driving over the holidays.”

Fillback stressed the Enforcement Period Grant program is not designed to trick people but to bring as much attention as they can to the issue of driving while impaired with alcohol.

“It definitely helps us add some enforcement during these particular times of year,” he said.

Fillback said officers on patrol have a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seat-belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat-belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in motor vehicle crashes.

