EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department issued a reminder today that July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

In recent months, there have been several vehicle break-ins around the area and most occur when the cars are left unlocked and valuables are left behind.

"The number one reason vehicles are stolen in Edwardsville is because keys are left in the vehicle," the police said.

These are steps provided by Edwardsville Police to help protect your vehicle year-round:

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
  • Hide your valuables.
  • Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

