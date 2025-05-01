EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department announced it issued 61 citations for hands-free law violations and 13 for other violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“While we enforce traffic laws for various reasons, our primary focus is to save lives,” Sgt. Matt Senci said. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the potentially life-altering consequences of distracted driving.”

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

