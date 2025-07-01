EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has released the identification of the victim involved in the fatal vehicle-motorcycle collision at the intersection of Troy Road and Goshen Road in Edwardsville on the evening of Monday, June 23, 2025. The Edwardsville Police Department has identified the deceased victim as Matthew A. Marshall, 29, from Glen Carbon.

The Edwardsville Police Department responded to the crash scene at approximately 7 p.m. on June 23, 2025. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2014 silver Ford Focus was turning left from Center Grove Road onto Troy Road when it struck a 2015 black Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle traveling westbound through the intersection. Marshall, the sole rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by staff from the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The Illinois State Police were called in to conduct a technical crash reconstruction, while the Edwardsville Police Department continues the overall investigation.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said on Tuesday afternoon, July 1, 2025, that officials are still awaiting the state police crash scene reconstruction report before releasing any other information about the accident.

Matthew Marshall's obituary in the Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bradenton, Fla., said Matthew was employed as a mechanical engineer at CK Power in St. Louis, Mo., having previously worked at Komatsu in Peoria. A graduate of Florida State University, Marshall was known for his dedication to his career and his passion for sports and music.

The obituary said he was an outstanding athlete from a young age through high school, playing baseball, football, hockey, and soccer. He played soccer competitively as a youth through high school and continued to play recreationally through college into adulthood.

A gathering to honor Marshall’s life is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. for Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in Bradenton, Fla., followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m.

The obituary said the family has requested donations be made to the local Seminole Club of Manatee for Florida State University student scholarships in lieu of flowers.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Lask at (618) 656-2131.

