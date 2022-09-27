Edwardsville Police, Eden Church, Team For Collection Day For Glen-Ed Food Pantry
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has a drive-thru food drive set with Eden Church for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 8, at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building at 333 S. Main St. - North Lot.
“We are teaming up with Eden Church to fill some shelves at the Glen-Ed Pantry,” Edwardsville Chief Of Police Mike Fillback said.
Fillback encouraged community members to participate in the event.
Suggested items based on need are as follows:
- Personal hygiene items
- Dishwashing/laundry soap
- Paper Goods
- Baking dry goods
Also, check the Glen-Ed Pantry website for other items needed: https://www.glenedpantry.org/
