EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has a drive-thru food drive set with Eden Church for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 8, at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building at 333 S. Main St. - North Lot.

“We are teaming up with Eden Church to fill some shelves at the Glen-Ed Pantry,” Edwardsville Chief Of Police Mike Fillback said.

Fillback encouraged community members to participate in the event.

Suggested items based on need are as follows:

  • Personal hygiene items
  • Dishwashing/laundry soap
  • Paper Goods
  • Baking dry goods

Also, check the Glen-Ed Pantry website for other items needed: https://www.glenedpantry.org/

