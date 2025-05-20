EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 244 are stepping in to offer a financial boost to a program aimed at providing shoes for area students in need.

Officers and other department members recently donated $1,680 to benefit the Sole Purpose program, which is being overseen by Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 in collaboration with the police department and the Cyclery & Fitness Center in Edwardsville.

The donation was contributed by officers and staff participating in the police department’s periodic “no shave” fundraiser. This charitable effort allows participants to pay to get around the department’s “no beard” rule. Previous recipients have included Edwardsville Neighbors, Glen-Ed Pantry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Main Street Community Center, Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, the Metro East Humane Society and others.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officer Ryan Grimes, who works in the schools as part of the D.A.R.E. educational program, said Sole Purpose is a wonderful and needed initiative that the officers were happy to support.

The EGHM Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund projects benefiting the school district and its families, will manage donations for Sole Purpose.

“I’m excited for this project and appreciate the EPD supporting students within District 7,” said Steve Stuart, the foundation’s executive director. David Parks, with the Cyclery, said the business didn’t hesitate when asked to collaborate on Sole Purpose. He noted that more students in the community than it’s realized are in need of quality shoes and the comfort and benefits a new pair can provide them.

Questions about the program can be emailed to school district staff member Wenifer Greer at wgreer@ecusd7.org or Officer Grimes at rgrimes@cityofedwardsville.com.

More like this: