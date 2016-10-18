EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Secretary of State Police (SOS) converged Tuesday morning on the Edwardsville Post Office after a suspicious package was found.

Edwardsville Police Maj. Jeff Mills said upon their arrival, officers discovered a suspicious package left on the mailbox of the left side of the Edwardsville Post Office.

“The package was left out for approximately an hour and a half before we got the call,” he said. “It was 9:53 a.m. when we got the call. We followed our normal protocol and contacted ATF and also the SOS Bomb Squad.”

In the early part of Tuesday afternoon, Mills said the SOS Bomb Squad is going to approach the package and remove it from the scene and see what is in it.

“What makes it suspicious was that it was left on the mailbox with no mailing labels we could see,” Mills said. “Just being left out in the open like that and nothing saying where it was to be directed made it suspicious.”

Mills said the Edwardsville Police Department, ATF and SOS were all working together with the sole purpose of keeping everyone in the Edwardsville community safe.

“We are just doing our due diligence and making sure everyone is safe,” Mills said. “We want to make sure it isn’t something it isn’t supposed to be.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

