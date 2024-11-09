EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will once again offer a firsthand opportunity to experience and learn about law enforcement from the City’s own officers. The 2025 Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for the 10-week session that will begin in January.

The Police Department is encouraging anyone interested in learning about constitutional law, the rights of citizens, and the duties of law enforcement officers to consider participating. The department offers this annual series of classes to further strengthen the positive relationship between the police and the community. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, hands-on activities and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view. The academy will be held on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. beginning Jan. 9, 2025 and concluding in mid-March. Course topics will include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, mental health/crisis intervention, de-escalation techniques

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

Investigations overview and cybercrimes

Four-hour ride-along

The academy is open to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants; the classes will be held at the Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main Street. Priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first come, first serve basis; a $25 registration fee and background check will be required for each participant. Upon graduation, participants will receive a T-shirt and certificate of completion.

If you would like more details or to submit an application for the Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, please visit www.cityofedwardsville.com/citizensacademy.

