EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department announced Monday, July 7, 2025, that it is collaborating with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 law enforcement agencies statewide to reduce speeding throughout July.

Beginning July 8, 2025, and continuing through July 31, 2025, drivers in Edwardsville can expect increased patrols focused on enforcing posted speed limits and addressing other traffic violations. The initiative aims to address the risks associated with speeding, which can impair a driver’s ability to safely navigate around other vehicles, hazardous objects, or unexpected road curves.

This enforcement campaign is part of the "Speeding Catches Up With You" effort, supported by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT. It also aligns with IDOT’s broader "It’s Not a Game" media campaign aimed at promoting safer driving behaviors.

Officials emphasized that the stepped-up patrols are intended to improve safety for all motorists and pedestrians by discouraging speeding and related dangerous driving practices.

