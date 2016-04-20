EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Police Department has been very active in the taking back of unwanted prescription drugs program.

Once again, the Edwardsville Police Department is making a strong effort to help residents of the community.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30, the Edwardsville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 11th opportunity in six years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said people should bring pills for disposal to Shop 'n Save at 2122 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL., on that date. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is a way to get rid of unwanted prescription medications that are expired out of someone's residence," Kohlberg said. "This also keeps the medications out of landfills and water systems. For elderly people, they may not have another way to get rid of them and this is a perfect opportunity to do that. People don't have to worry about how the medications are disposed because they know they are done properly."

Last September, Americans turned in 350 tons (over 702,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and more than 3,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners. When those results are combined with what was collected in its 10 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 5.5 million pounds — more than 2,750 tons — of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30 Take Back Day event, go to www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.

More like this: